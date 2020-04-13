Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR):

4/8/2020 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/7/2020 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

3/10/2020 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/9/2020 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/5/2020 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,537,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 155,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

