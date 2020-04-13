Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) recently:

4/9/2020 – Zosano Pharma is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Zosano Pharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2020 – Zosano Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Zosano Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Zosano Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Zosano Pharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Zosano Pharma Corp has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 689,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

