Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

4/11/2020 – Syros Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

4/10/2020 – Syros Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

4/7/2020 – Syros Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Syros Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – Syros Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/5/2020 – Syros Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/25/2020 – Syros Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Syros Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of SYRS stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 66,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,604. The firm has a market cap of $323.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.21. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

