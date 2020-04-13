Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Rubicon Project (RUBI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI):

4/3/2020 – The Rubicon Project had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – The Rubicon Project had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – The Rubicon Project was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – The Rubicon Project was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – The Rubicon Project had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.50 to $11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – The Rubicon Project was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – The Rubicon Project was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

2/27/2020 – The Rubicon Project had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE RUBI opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.59. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares in the company, valued at $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock worth $1,095,812 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 296,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 222,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

