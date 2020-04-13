Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Equal Weight

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of HAL opened at $8.21 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,158 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

