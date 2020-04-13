Wells Fargo & Co Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $147.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 99,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.40. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Sempra Energy by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 30,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

