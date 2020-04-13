WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Insiders acquired 5,657 shares of company stock valued at $147,980 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 609,403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 248,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 201,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

