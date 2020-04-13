WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

WSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Insiders have purchased 5,657 shares of company stock valued at $147,980 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

