Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 268,924 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $45.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.