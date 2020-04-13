Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Position Reduced by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,979 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.1% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,561,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,633,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,093,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of WPM traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

