Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,990 ($39.33) price objective (down from GBX 3,800 ($49.99)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 3,340 ($43.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,056.56 ($53.36).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,964 ($38.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,185.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,168.60. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a one year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total transaction of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

