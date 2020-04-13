WinCash Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $39,276.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00035231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

