Winding Tree (LIF) Price Hits $0.0713

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $616.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

