Windsor Group LTD Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 95,008 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 266,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 295,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 94,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,542. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36.

