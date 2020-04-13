Windsor Group LTD Purchases 7,869 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after buying an additional 494,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,413,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 119,262.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 119,262 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,326. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4505 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.