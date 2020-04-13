WINk (WIN) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004859 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

