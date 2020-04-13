Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 54,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $58,426,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.