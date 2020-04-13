Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

WWW stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

