Wood & Company Initiates Coverage on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Investment analysts at Wood & Company began coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wood & Company’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE:HXL traded down $3.04 on Monday, hitting $32.38. 56,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after buying an additional 381,251 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

