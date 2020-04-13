Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

WDAY stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.06. 78,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,911 shares of company stock worth $65,447,484 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

