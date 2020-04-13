Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $196.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $145.41 on Monday. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,911 shares of company stock worth $65,447,484 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

