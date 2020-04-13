Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of Workiva worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of WK stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Workiva Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $80.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

