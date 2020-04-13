Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

WPP stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.41. WPP has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $70.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. WPP’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WPP by 354.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of WPP by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

