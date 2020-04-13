Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WYNMF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Shares of WYNMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.99.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.