X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare X4 Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -$52.81 million -2.16 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.91

X4 Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1307 3887 7869 358 2.54

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.41%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 43.44%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.46% -41.87% X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

