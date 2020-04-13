Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Xilinx by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $83.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

