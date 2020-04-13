XYO Price Reaches $0.0002 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. XYO has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $9,309.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.38 or 0.04362970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014929 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, KuCoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, BitMart and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.