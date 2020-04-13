Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

YARIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

YARIY opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.96. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $24.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

