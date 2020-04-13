YEE Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $45,444.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.32 or 0.04363339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00068127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009612 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Huobi, OKEx, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, ABCC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

