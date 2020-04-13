Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several research firms recently commented on YELP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $40.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

