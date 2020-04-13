Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Yelp stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

