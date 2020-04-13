Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

YELP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

YELP stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

