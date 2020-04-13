YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YPF. Raymond James lowered shares of YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

YPF stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth $114,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in YPF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in YPF in the third quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in YPF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

