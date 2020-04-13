YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:YY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.83. 18,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. YY has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. YY had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.24%. YY’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that YY will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in YY by 3,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in YY during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in YY by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in YY by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in YY by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

