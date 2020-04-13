Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $137.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.85. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.92, a P/E/G ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $156.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

