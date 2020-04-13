Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $588.00 Million

Brokerages expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce sales of $588.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.00 million and the highest is $596.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $544.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

BGCP opened at $2.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,069,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 111,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,317,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,999 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,031,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 264,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.