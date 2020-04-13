Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.01. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,535,000 after acquiring an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,641,000 after buying an additional 752,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

