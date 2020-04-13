Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kennedy-Wilson’s earnings. Kennedy-Wilson reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennedy-Wilson.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

KW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE KW traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.53. 40,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,821. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.37. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

