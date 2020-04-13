Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post sales of $433.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.90 million and the lowest is $401.00 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $426.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

SNBR stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $22,426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,603,000 after buying an additional 156,413 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

