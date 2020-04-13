Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Stoneridge posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRI. Stephens decreased their price target on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 72,850 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 1,019.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 104,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 95,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

