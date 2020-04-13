Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 209,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 156,871 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

