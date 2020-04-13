Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Zynga posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.62.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.91 on Monday. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $53,276.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,204 shares in the company, valued at $131,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,705 shares of company stock worth $3,716,777. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,587,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.