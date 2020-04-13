Zacks: Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply also posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,986,000 after acquiring an additional 932,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,142,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 250,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after buying an additional 85,521 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.61.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.