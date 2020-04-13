Zacks: Analysts Expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.19. 3,770,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,824,347. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,581,000 after buying an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after buying an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

