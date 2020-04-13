Zacks: Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post $1.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $9.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.46 million, with estimates ranging from $6.04 million to $45.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBP. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 68,924 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRBP opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

