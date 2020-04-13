Zacks: Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.11). Cree posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,324. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth about $6,125,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 24,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.