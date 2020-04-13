Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.63. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $151,258.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLF traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. 33,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

