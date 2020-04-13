Zacks: Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 295.94% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

ORMP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,202. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

