Zacks: Analysts Expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.18 Million

Analysts expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to post $645.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $613.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.53 million. Stars Group posted sales of $580.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Stars Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Stars Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,071,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSG stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

