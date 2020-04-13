Zacks: Analysts Set $13.00 Target Price for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SAMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

SAMG stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.46%. Research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

